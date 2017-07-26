Manitoba RCMP arrest man from Gods Lake Narrows in relation to Leah Anderson murder

RCMP have made an arrested in the 2013 murder of 15-year-old Leah Anderson.

Officers made the initial announcement on their twitter account at 2 p.m. Wednesday, noting a 23 year old from the community was now in custody.

23yo male from Gods Lake Narrows arrested today in relation to Leah Anderson murder. No charges laid. #leah pic.twitter.com/NtRQuVSW3T — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 26, 2017

“We put out a plea to the community in the hopes that we’d get to this point,” Sgt Todd Doyle of RCMP Major Crime Services said in a news release. “This arrest is significant. Investigators have been working since January 6, 2013, to get justice for Leah. She was a young girl with a bright future, which was violently stolen from her. This is far from over, but this is a good day.”

Anderson’s body was found on a snowy trail in Gods Lake Narrows, Man. Her body was in such bad shape that it was initially believed she had been attacked by wolves or dogs.

RCMP had asked volunteers to submit DNA samples, conducted interviews and even did lie detector tests, but one by one the suspects were ruled out.

RELATED: Manitoba RCMP ask for help finding Leah Anderson’s killer who was male, known to her

However, last week RCMP said they’d made “significant advancements” in their investigation.