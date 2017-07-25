N.S. ATV driver arrested, charged with dangerous vehicle operation, fleeing police

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested and charged an ATV driver from Springhill, N.S., for dangerous operation of a vehicle and fleeing police after police issued a call for assistance last week in locating the driver.

On July 17, police said while on patrol on McGee Street in Springhill an officer had noticed an ATV driving on a road with two children on board. The ATV had also been towing a trailer.

Police say the children were each wearing bicycle helmets while the driver was wearing a “more appropriate helmet.”

The officer attempted to stop the ATV, but the driver did not stop and left the road, driving into a field area next to Harrison Avenue. Police did not pursue, but last Wednesday issued a call for assistance in identifying the driver.

On Monday, an officer on patrol again in Springhill noticed an ATV travelling on McGee Street near Cowan Street and conducted a traffic stop because the vehicle was not registered.

On further investigation, the driver was determined to be the same one driving the ATV involved in the incident last week.

The driver was arrested without incident. He faces charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a probation order, and fleeing police. He also faces a charge of driving while revoked under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The ATV was seized and towed. A woman was also on the ATV but police say she was not involved in the offence.

The 28-year-old Springhill man is scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court Sept. 25.