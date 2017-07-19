N.S. RCMP ask public for help identifying ATV driver

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for assistance after an ATV incident in Springhill, N.S. on Monday night.

While on patrol on McGee Street about 9 p.m., an officer noticed an ATV driving on a road with two children on board, one in front of the driver, the other behind. The ATV was also towing a trailer.

The children were each wearing bicycle helmets while the driver was wearing a “more appropriate helmet.”

READ MORE: 2 men seriously injured in ATV collision in Nova Scotia

RCMP attempted to stop the ATV, but the driver did not stop and left the road, driving into a field area next to Harrison Avenue. Police did not pursue the ATV.

Police say they are hoping the public can help identify the driver as they are concerned the vehicle was being operated dangerously and the two children were on the ATV not wearing appropriate safety equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment or they can place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.