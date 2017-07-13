2 men seriously injured in ATV collision in Nova Scotia
Two men have sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle ATV collision on Thursday.
Nova Scotia RCMP and Emergency Health Services responded to the call at 10:36 and found a 26-year-old and 50-year-old suffering from serious injuries.
Both men had been on the ATV when it crashed.
The 26-year-old man was taken by helicopter to hospital in Halifax, while the 50-year-old was transported to a Yarmouth hospital by ambulance.
An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.
A portion of East Old Post Road is closed as a result of the crash. A detour is in place.
