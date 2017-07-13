Traffic
July 13, 2017 11:32 am

2 men seriously injured in ATV collision in Nova Scotia

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A LifeFlight helicopter lands at Point Pleasant Park in Halifax's South End on May 2, 2016.

Grey Butler / Global News
A A

Two men have sustained serious injuries after a single-vehicle ATV collision on Thursday.

Nova Scotia  RCMP and Emergency Health Services responded to the call at 10:36 and found a 26-year-old and 50-year-old suffering from serious injuries.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP showcase the impact of motorcycle collisions

Both men had been on the ATV when it crashed.

The 26-year-old man was taken by helicopter to hospital in Halifax, while the 50-year-old was transported to a Yarmouth hospital by ambulance.

READ MORE:  Nova Scotia RCMP, police investigating armed home invasion

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene to assist with the investigation, which is ongoing.

A portion of East Old Post Road is closed as a result of the crash. A detour is in place.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
ATV
Collision
Crash
Digby
Nova Scotia
Serious Injuries
Two Men

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News