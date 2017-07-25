Crime
Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after human remains found at housefire

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after human remains were found at the site of a housefire in Clam Harbour at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Emergency crews, including Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, were called to the scene after neighbours reported seeing smoke. They found a garage on fire and flames spreading to the attached home.

After the fire was put out, emergency workers found human remains of one individual inside the home on Monday night. Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency are still at the scene as part of the investigation.

Police believe that the cause of the fire is suspicious.

They are urging anyone with information to contact RCMP at (902) 490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

