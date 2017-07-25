Saskatoon police searching for Vladislav Bogathev who has been reported missing

Saskatoon police are searching for a man who was reported missing after last being heard from on Sunday evening.

The family of Vladislav Bogathev, 20, last heard from him via text message at 9:05 p.m. CT on July 23.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate missing man Ryan Giesbrecht

Police said efforts to locate him since then have been unsuccessful.

Bogathev’s family believed he had been heading to Regina the previous day to watch a soccer game.

Bogathev is five-foot seven with a slim build, grey eyes, short dark-blond hair, fair skinned and has a scar on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie, jeans and a black hat.

READ MORE: Girl missing for a month sought by Prince Albert police

He was driving a red 2009 four-door Chevrolet Cobalt with Saskatchewan licence plate 687 JVG.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bogathev is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.