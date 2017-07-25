Canada
July 25, 2017 9:56 am
Updated: July 25, 2017 10:00 am

Saskatoon police searching for Vladislav Bogathev who has been reported missing

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Vladislav Bogathev was last heard from on Sunday evening when he sent a text message to his family.

Supplied / Saskatoon Police Service
A A

Saskatoon police are searching for a man who was reported missing after last being heard from on Sunday evening.

The family of Vladislav Bogathev, 20, last heard from him via text message at 9:05 p.m. CT on July 23.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police trying to locate missing man Ryan Giesbrecht

Story continues below

Police said efforts to locate him since then have been unsuccessful.

Bogathev’s family believed he had been heading to Regina the previous day to watch a soccer game.

Bogathev is five-foot seven with a slim build, grey eyes, short dark-blond hair, fair skinned and has a scar on his right hand. He was last seen wearing a light-coloured hoodie, jeans and a black hat.

READ MORE: Girl missing for a month sought by Prince Albert police

He was driving a red 2009 four-door Chevrolet Cobalt with Saskatchewan licence plate 687 JVG.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bogathev is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Missing Man
missing person
Saskatoon Missing Man
Saskatoon Missing Person
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Vladislav Bogathev

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News