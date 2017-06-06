Saskatoon police trying to locate missing man Ryan Giesbrecht

The Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public for help in locating Ryan Giesbrecht, 29, who was reported missing.

He was last seen leaving his home in the 100-block of McCormack Road at around 8 p.m. CT on Monday.

Police officials said Giesbrecht may be in a vulnerable state and family are concerned for his well-being.

He is described as five-foot nine, 220 pounds, bald, with a full beard and a fair complexion.

Giesbrecht is believed to be operating a white 2017 GMC pickup truck with Saskatchewan licence plate 202JTM. The vehicle is described to have numerous fishing decals on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.