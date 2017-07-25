Canada
July 25, 2017 10:37 am

Alberta government putting money towards helping Indigenous languages

By Web Producer  Global News

Alberta’s education minister will announce funding to support Indigenous languages on Tuesday morning.

The province said the funding will be directed toward community-based instruction.

David Eggen will be at the University of Alberta on Tuesday to make the announcement.

Lubicon Lake Band Chief Billy Joe Laboucan and Canadian Indigenous Languages and Literacy Development Institute co-founder Dr. Heather Blair will also be in attendance.

There are 60 Aboriginal languages in Canada: Cree, Inuktitut and Ojibway are the most common.

More to come…
