Man in wheelchair viciously attacked in Saskatoon, accused known to police for beating senior with skateboard

Robert Carignan is expected to live but whether he’ll suffer permanent damage after being viciously beaten Sunday morning, it’s too soon to say.

According to family members, Carignan was out for a stroll with his dog Molly when the pair crossed paths with “someone filled with rage.”

What’s worse, Carignan suffers from Kennedy’s Syndrome – a rare genetic condition that requires him to use a motorized wheelchair. The same wheelchair he was pulled from during the random attack and told by the assailant that he was going to die.

According to Saskatoon police, the attack took place in broad daylight at Spadina Crescent and 23rd Street and was unprovoked.

“Certainly this was extremely violent, it could have been much worse,” Alyson Edwards, a spokesperson with the Saskatoon Police Service, said.

Denis Carignan, the victim’s brother, told Global News on Monday that Robert sustained a broken jaw, fractured skull and lost a lot of blood as a result of the brutal beating.

Robert’s physical recovery will be long and difficult and that he was surround by family and friends.

“Robert is thankful to be alive and both he and our family are grateful for the outpouring of concern from the citizens of Saskatoon.”

“Robert is now is surrounded by family and friends. His dog Molly was untouched in the incident and she is now safe and being cared for by close friends of Robert. We will be focusing our efforts on Robert and doing what we can to help him through his recovery.”

The accused in this case was apprehended moments later, although police acknowledged how frightened members of the community must be following an attack of this nature.

“This is summer, people should be free to walk around feeling safe and they should feel safe,” Edwards said

“I think over the course of a dozen years, I can count on one hand the number of random-type, violent assaults we’ve had outside in Saskatoon, it is a very safe community.”

The accused in this case, Justin James Crowe, appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Monday.

His charges are telling of the degree of violence that is alleged to have been used during the horrific crime. The 25-year old from Winnipeg faces charges of attempted murder, uttering threats and breach of a court order.

On Monday, Crowe told the court he was acting in self-defence at the time of the incident and that he wanted to represent himself in court against the advice of the judge.

“I don’t need legal aid or a lawyer,” Crowe said.

Crowe was also told by the Crown at one point not to refer to him as ‘amigo’ during proceedings.

His next court appearance has been set over to Wednesday afternoon.

By early afternoon on Monday, Winnipeg police confirmed with Global News that in May 2016 Crowe was arrested after he beat a senior with a skateboard at a bus shack.

On May 4, 2016, the 63-year-old had allegedly asked Crowe to stop smoking or exit the bus shelter. Instead, Crowe is alleged to have knocked the man to the ground, assaulted his upper body then hit the man several times with the skateboard.

The public assisted police in identifying Crowe at that time and an arrest was made.

Charges stemming from that incident included aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and failing to comply conditions of recognizance.