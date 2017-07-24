Crime
July 24, 2017
Updated: July 24, 2017 1:52 am

Calgary Police investigate a stabbing

By Radio talk show producer  Newstalk 770

Police continue to investigate a stabbing that happened near 19 Street and 16 Avenue northeast Sunday.

Calgary Police and EMS were were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m.

Police said they have one person in custody and charges are pending.

The victim was brought to an area hospital in life threatening condition.

More to come…

 

 

