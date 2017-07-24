Calgary Police investigate a stabbing
Police continue to investigate a stabbing that happened near 19 Street and 16 Avenue northeast Sunday.
Calgary Police and EMS were were called to the scene at around 9:30 p.m.
Police said they have one person in custody and charges are pending.
The victim was brought to an area hospital in life threatening condition.
More to come…
