July 23, 2017 1:37 pm

Two Young St. homes catch fire within an hour Saturday night

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News
File / Global News
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg firefighters were busy working on two separate house fires just feet away from each other Saturday.

The first fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a two-storey home on Young Street just north of Broadway.

Fire crews said the blaze started on the main floor.

Within the hour, a fire broke out a few homes away.

No one was injured in either blaze.

Both remain under investigation.

 

Global News