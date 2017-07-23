Two Young St. homes catch fire within an hour Saturday night
A A
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg firefighters were busy working on two separate house fires just feet away from each other Saturday.
The first fire broke out around 11 p.m. at a two-storey home on Young Street just north of Broadway.
Fire crews said the blaze started on the main floor.
Within the hour, a fire broke out a few homes away.
No one was injured in either blaze.
Both remain under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.