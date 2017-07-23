Canada
July 23, 2017
Updated: July 23, 2017 11:26 am

2 men in hospital after stabbing in East York

A man in his 20's has been stabbed in East York and is now in serious condition. The incident took place near Woodbine and Danforth Avenues around midnight Sunday.

Andrew Collins
Two men taken to hospital after a stabbing in East York early Sunday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call just after midnight about a stabbing at Patricia Drive in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues.

Two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a male, 6″ in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who happens to have information is asked to call Toronto Police at (416) 808-5400 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.

Global News