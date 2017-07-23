2 men in hospital after stabbing in East York

Two men taken to hospital after a stabbing in East York early Sunday.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call just after midnight about a stabbing at Patricia Drive in the area of Danforth and Woodbine Avenues.

READ MORE: Man critically injured after stabbing in downtown Toronto

Two victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a male, 6″ in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who happens to have information is asked to call Toronto Police at (416) 808-5400 or Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-TIPS.