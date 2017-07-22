Austin Connelly’s British Open breakthrough

Austin Connelly isn’t a golfer most Canadians are familiar with. But he’s near the top of the leaderboard at the British Open, a breakthrough performance for the part-time Canadian with Texas roots and Maritime heritage.

At age 20, and with limited status on the European Tour, the golfer’s success at Royal Birkdale has many asking an obvious question: who the heck is Austin Connelly?

The European Tour’s website has a succinct description: Slight Canadian with a much-heralded amateur career.

Perhaps the tour is being sly when it uses the term “slight” to describe the diminutive and downright skinny Connelly. While representing Canada at the PanAm Games, Connelly was listed as weighing 125 pounds at five-foot-six. One might wonder if the winds at the British Open would blow him away, but it’s his big game that’s knocking people out of their seats.

Connelly, who enters Sunday six shots back of leader Jordan Spieth, was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, but his father, Bill, is from Toronto; as a youngster, the golfer spent summers at his grandparents’ in Nova Scotia.

He maintains dual citizenship and played on the Canadian national amateur men’s team before abruptly — and some might suggest, surprisingly — skipping college to turn pro at the age of 18. It was in Nova Scotia where he played a lot of golf in his formative years, but it was Texas where he excelled, playing matches against the likes of Spieth.

“He’s obviously a great player,” Connelly said of Spieth, who leads the field heading into the final round. “He’s probably in some of the best form I’ve ever seen him in. He was hitting it exceptionally well in the practice round.”

Connelly said he’s spent years picturing himself contending at the British Open.

“I’ve believed when I turned professional that I was going to rise and be able to play with the best in the world,” he said. “And it’s just nice to have that confirmed.”

Connelly’s best finish of the year is an eight at the Noreda Masters on the European Tour, and he’s ranked 524th in the world coming into the British Open. But a strong finish will change a lot for Connelly, who can’t plan a schedule and hasn’t played regularly this year.

“It would be so nice to be able to plan my schedule from the start of the year, and not have to book plane tickets a week out,” he said. “It’s just one shot at a time, one stroke at a time. I’m very happy with my demeanour out there. I don’t feel nervous at all. I’m very comfortable, relaxed. More than anything, looking forward to the weekend and looking forward to being in position.”

One thing is clear — you won’t likely find Connelly in the RBC Canadian Open field next week, at least not yet. The golfer didn’t receive an invite, though he could play his way in with a Top 10 finish at the British Open.

“I would love to play,” Connelly says. “It’s going to depend on how tomorrow goes. I want to make sure I have my European Tour card secured for next year first. But obviously I’d love to go back and play in Toronto. It’s really one of my favourite tournaments I’ve played so far.”