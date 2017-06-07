Saskatchewan one of the most accessible provinces for golfers

Golfers in Saskatchewan take note – the province is considered among the most accessible for public golfers in the country.

There are a total of 206 courses in the province – 202 which offer daily fee access.

READ MORE: Major overhaul at Willows Golf and Country Club will mean fewer holes

That makes Saskatchewan second to Prince Edward Island for golf facilities per capita according to the 2017 Golf Facilities Report from Golf Canada and the PGA of Canada.

Of the 206 courses in Saskatchewan, 149 are nine-holes and one is 12-holes, representing 73 per cent of golf facilities in the province.

Broken down, Saskatchewan had the highest percentage of nine-hole facilities among all Canadian provinces and U.S. states.

However, no new facilities are under development in Saskatchewan, according to the report, and five are reported to have closed since the last report in 2015.

READ MORE: ‘It’s beautiful’: Golfers swing through falling snow on Winnipeg golf course

The report, released Wednesday, also found that golf contributes an estimate $599-milllion towards Saskatchewan’s gross domestic product.

And for trivia buffs, the last Canadian to win the Canadian Open was from Saskatchewan.

Pat Fletcher, from the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club, won in 1954 at Point Grey Golf Club in Vancouver.