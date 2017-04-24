‘It’s beautiful’: Golfers swing through falling snow on Winnipeg golf course

WINNIPEG — Below freezing temperatures and blowing snow wasn’t enough to keep golfers off the course at Shooters Family Golf Centre Monday.

With nothing but a light jacket, brothers Kyle and Travis Dech grabbed their clubs this morning, to battle the elements, all for a round of golf.

“It’s beautiful. Just a little bit of snow, can’t keep us away. My only regret is I didn’t bring my shorts,” Kyle Dech said.

Some may call them crazy.. they still managed to par the hole with snow falling on Shooters Golf Course. #mbstorm #snowinApril pic.twitter.com/fWQcTsyJtE — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) April 24, 2017

The brothers were one of two groups on the course Monday morning. Despite more than 3 centimetres of snow falling on Winnipeg throughout the day, course owner Guido Cerasani said he expects at least ten more golfers to play by the end of the day.

“Seeing this in late April is a little disheartening, but over the years you get used to it,” Cerasani said.

The light snowfall is actually beneficial to the course Cerasani said. The moisture from the snow will help the grass grow, keeping it healthier in the long run, he added.

“When we had the snow the other day, and when it melted you could tell how much it greened up in one day.”

Most of the snow from the storm is expected to fall in the Southeastern part of the province.

Meteorologist Jay Anderson said most of the snow falling inside the city will likely melt as soon as it hits the ground.

“In Winnipeg I’d be surprised to see anything more than a light dusting on a lawn here and there. I don’t think it will accumulate at all,” Anderson said.

Weather experts say we are at the peak of the snowstorm here in #Winnipeg. 3cm expected to fall by the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/lGsxrJrTav — Shelden Rogers (@SheldenGlobal) April 24, 2017

Large flakes of snow also fell on Winnipeg Saturday morning. Anderson said two snowfalls in April is not uncommon, and there is always a chance more could fall within the next month.