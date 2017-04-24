Snow storm rolls across Manitoba, leaving behind up to 25 cm of snow

Up to 25 centimetres of snow could be seen hitting parts of southeastern Manitoba as a spring storm rolls through the province Monday.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the southeastern corner of Manitoba as a low pressure system from the Dakotas brings heavy snow to the area. Snowfall accumulation for the affected areas will likely be between 15 and 25 cm. Freezing rain is expected to accompany the snow near the Manitoba/U.S. border.

Environment Canada is warning anyone who has to be on the road to prepare for quickly changing weather conditions and minimal visibility.

The storm is expected to run out of steam Monday evening as the system moves out of the area.

Winnipeg is expected to miss most of the storm but still expected to be under two to five cms of snow.

Areas under snowfall warning: