NHL’s Ryan Ellis holds 2nd annual charity golf tournament in Hamilton

Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis is holding his annual Charity Golf Classic today.

The event, held at Beverly Golf and Country Club in Copetown, Ont., is in its second year and features current and past professional hockey players.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the AM900 CHML Christmas Tree of Hope. The bulk of funds raised is earmarked for the installation of new play structures at North Central Park, located at 467 Wentworth St. in north Hamilton.

“I had a great childhood and spent most of my time playing at local parks,” Ellis said as he spoke to CHML about growing up in the Hamilton area. “For me now, it’s about giving back and making sure kids have the same opportunities I did.”

Ellis’ inaugural Charity Golf Classic in 2016 raised more than $43,000 for the Elly4Kids Foundation. The Flamborough, Ont., native donated $30,000 to the City of Hamilton to support its ongoing initiative to upgrade play structures in urban areas. While $2,000 was donated to the CHML Christmas Tree of Hope, and another $2,000 went to the Christmas Children’s Celebration at Cathy Wever School.

This year, the NHL’s Keeper of the Cup, Phil Pritchard, is presenting the Clarence Campbell Trophy to Ryan Ellis during the event. The annual NHL award is given to the Western Conference representative in the Stanley Cup final.

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators in six games to win the 2017 Stanley Cup.