Sports
June 29, 2017 9:13 am

NHL’s Ryan Ellis holds 2nd annual charity golf tournament in Hamilton

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML
PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 8: Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators watches morning skate prior to Game Five of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on June 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 8: Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators watches morning skate prior to Game Five of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on June 8, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

John Russell / Getty Images
A A

Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis is holding his annual Charity Golf Classic today.

The event, held at Beverly Golf and Country Club in Copetown, Ont., is in its second year and features current and past professional hockey players.

READ MORE: Hamilton councillors say idea of Gore Park Heritage District needs further study


Story continues below

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the AM900 CHML Christmas Tree of Hope. The bulk of funds raised is earmarked for the installation of new play structures at North Central Park, located at 467 Wentworth St. in north Hamilton.

“I had a great childhood and spent most of my time playing at local parks,” Ellis said as he spoke to CHML about growing up in the Hamilton area. “For me now, it’s about giving back and making sure kids have the same opportunities I did.”

Ellis’ inaugural Charity Golf Classic in 2016 raised more than $43,000 for the Elly4Kids Foundation. The Flamborough, Ont., native donated $30,000 to the City of Hamilton to support its ongoing initiative to upgrade play structures in urban areas. While $2,000 was donated to the CHML Christmas Tree of Hope, and another $2,000 went to the Christmas Children’s Celebration at Cathy Wever School.

READ MORE: P.K. Subban says Predators need to embrace ‘sting’ of losing Stanley Cup final

This year, the NHL’s Keeper of the Cup, Phil Pritchard, is presenting the Clarence Campbell Trophy to Ryan Ellis during the event. The annual NHL award is given to the Western Conference representative in the Stanley Cup final.

The Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators in six games to win the 2017 Stanley Cup.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
beverly golf and country club
Charity Golf Tournament
copetown
Elly4Kids Foundation
Hamilton
Nashville Predators
NHL
Ryan Ellis

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News