Anthony Scaramucci deletes old tweets, says ‘past views evolved’
Donald Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, announced via Twitter Saturday he was deleting old tweets as his “past views evolved & shouldn’t be a distraction.”
His announcement came well after he had actually begin to delete tweets.
Many of his past views, on topics including gay marriage and gun control, would put him at odds with his new boss and members of the Republican Party.
“The Mooch,” as he has been nicknamed, was also pro-choice, anti-Mexico border wall and was a supporter of climate change efforts.
Scaramucci was introduced Friday as the new White House communications director.
He commended Trump’s political instincts and competitiveness, cracked a few self-deprecating jokes and battled with reporters who categorized the West Wing as dysfunctional, saying “there is a disconnect” between the media and the way the public sees the president.
WATCH: Sean Spicer says he told Trump it was in best interests of administration he step aside
“The president has really good karma and the world turns back to him,” Scaramucci said.
It remains unclear which of Scaramucci’s views have changed or why they changed. Clearly he will be asked but he promises he will have a thick skin.
As a Wall Street titan-turned-TV-talking-head, Scaramucci has no government experience and no experience crafting communication strategy around policy. The White House said he will officially take over the role on Aug. 15.
It’s unclear whether the new leadership will lead to a more open White House.
WATCH: Communications director to let Trump ‘express his personality’ further
Scaramucci did not commit to putting briefings back on camera full-time. He also offered a level of support for some of Trump’s more outlandish statements, including his unsupported claim that millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election.
“If the president says it … there’s probably some level of truth to that,” he said.
With files from Associated Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.