Anthony Scaramucci deletes old tweets, says ‘past views evolved’

Donald Trump’s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, announced via Twitter Saturday he was deleting old tweets as his “past views evolved & shouldn’t be a distraction.”

Full transparency: I'm deleting old tweets. Past views evolved & shouldn't be a distraction. I serve @POTUS agenda & that's all that matters — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

His announcement came well after he had actually begin to delete tweets.

Uh oh! @Scaramucci is deleting old tweets that criticized Trump. Don't worry, the internet is forever! pic.twitter.com/ksCeBVIzU5 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) July 21, 2017

Many of his past views, on topics including gay marriage and gun control, would put him at odds with his new boss and members of the Republican Party.

Republicans should support Gay marriage — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 8, 2012

@laurasgoldman I don't support that legislation, never had, I have always been for strong gun control laws. — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 15, 2012

“The Mooch,” as he has been nicknamed, was also pro-choice, anti-Mexico border wall and was a supporter of climate change efforts.

.@Scaramucci might want to get checked for whiplash after accepting his new job. pic.twitter.com/R073Sz1Pft — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) July 22, 2017

Scaramucci was introduced Friday as the new White House communications director.

He commended Trump’s political instincts and competitiveness, cracked a few self-deprecating jokes and battled with reporters who categorized the West Wing as dysfunctional, saying “there is a disconnect” between the media and the way the public sees the president.

WATCH: Sean Spicer says he told Trump it was in best interests of administration he step aside

“The president has really good karma and the world turns back to him,” Scaramucci said.

It remains unclear which of Scaramucci’s views have changed or why they changed. Clearly he will be asked but he promises he will have a thick skin.

The politics of "gotcha" are over. I have a thick skin and we're moving on to @POTUS agenda serving the American people — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2017

As a Wall Street titan-turned-TV-talking-head, Scaramucci has no government experience and no experience crafting communication strategy around policy. The White House said he will officially take over the role on Aug. 15.

It’s unclear whether the new leadership will lead to a more open White House.

WATCH: Communications director to let Trump ‘express his personality’ further

Scaramucci did not commit to putting briefings back on camera full-time. He also offered a level of support for some of Trump’s more outlandish statements, including his unsupported claim that millions of illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election.

“If the president says it … there’s probably some level of truth to that,” he said.

With files from Associated Press