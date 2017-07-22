Surrey neighbourhood on edge after shots fired overnight

Surrey RCMP are asking for witnesses to come forward after shots were fired in the Whalley area Friday night.

No one appears to have been injured from the gunfire, which broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of Pattullo Place, near the Aria Banquet Hall.

A large celebration was taking place inside the hall at the time, but it’s unclear whether anyone there was the intended target.

A black SUV was spotted fleeing the scene moments later.

RCMP have confirmed they have found no victims, and have not identified a suspect. Officers are canvassing the area and looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to police are asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.