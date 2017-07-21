Ontario man with schizophrenia who died after ‘altercation’ with jail guards had over 50 injuries: lawyer

The lawyer representing the family of an Ontario man with schizophrenia who died after a “physical altercation” with jail guards says a coroner’s report found the man sustained dozens of “blunt-force trauma” injuries.

Thirty-year-old Soleiman Faqiri died on Dec. 15 — 11 days after being admitted to the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont., on charges of assault, threatening death and bodily harm and two counts of aggravated assault.

Nader Hasan, a Iawyer for the Faqiri family, told Global News Friday they received long-awaited details from the coroner’s office two weeks ago. He said it affirmed “our deepest fears.”

“What the report confirms is that the autopsy found that Soleiman had more than 50 visible injuries all over his body,” Hasan said.

“Only one of those injuries, the pathologist says, was consistent with life-saving resuscitation efforts. The rest are consistent with blunt-force trauma.”

Hasan said the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, which is handling a criminal investigation of the incident, hasn’t released much information on what happened. He said they were told by police that guards were trying to restrain Faqiri after he was being unruly.

Although Hasan said he hasn’t seen security camera video of the incident, he said the report contains details of what happened.

“We understand from conversations with the coroner’s office that the video shows there were a number of guards involved in this attempt to so-called restrain Soleiman,” he said.

“So many guards were involved in this, what I’ll describe as – I’m not going to mince words – a beating.”

Hasan said it has been seven months since Faqiri died and was told officers were waiting for the coroner’s report.

“Why the further delay? The Faqiri family has waited so long to get answers to this question as to why their beloved son and brother died,” Hasan said.

“They still don’t have those answers and they still don’t know if anyone is going to be accountable.”

Among the unanswered questions by Faqiri’s family is why they were not allowed access to him during his brief incarceration or given a reason as to why they couldn’t see or speak with him.

A spokesperson for the Ontario’s minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services said it would be “inappropriate” for officials to comment while there’s an ongoing investigation.

Global News contacted the Kawartha Lakes Police Service for comment on the case, but a spokesperson was unavailable.

With files from Adam Miller and Christina Stevens