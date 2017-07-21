‘Vikings’ Season 5 features Canadian actors Kris Holden-Ried, Adam Copeland

Vikings Season 5 will be returning on Wednesday, Nov. 29, with a two-hour premiere on HISTORY, announced tonight from San Diego Comic-Con International.

Season 5 of the multiple Emmy Award-nominated series begins with Ivar the Boneless (Alex Høgh Andersen) asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) reigns as Queen of Kattegat.

Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd (David Lindström) sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death.

Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga (Maude Hirst), takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the gods.

This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.

As previously announced, Golden Globe Award-winner Jonathan Rhys Meyers joins the cast as the pivotal character, Heahmund, a warrior bishop.

Ontario-native Kris Holden-Ried (Lost Girl) will appear throughout the season as the character Eyvind, an important warrior in Kattegat who decides to travel and settle his family in a new land.

Canadian Adam Copeland (Haven) plays Kietill Flatnose, a fierce and brave warrior chosen to be one of the leaders of the Viking party intent on travelling to Iceland. Canadian directors this season include David Wellington (Rookie Blue), Daniel Grou (19-2), and Jeff Woolnough (The Expanse).

In support of the new season, Corus Entertainment also announced VIKINGS VR, which is an original virtual reality app that will transport viewers inside the drama for the first time.

The app offers an immersive, in-world 360° experience where users are enveloped into thrilling scenes filmed on the set of Vikings and stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Høgh Andersen, Peter Franzén and many more key cast members.

“This series has a fiercely loyal and dedicated fan base and they’re hungry for more content that can make them feel a part of the Vikings tribe,” Daniel Eves said, senior vice-president of Specialty Networks, Corus Entertainment. “Following the tremendous success of the immersive website Vikings: A World Revealed, we’re thrilled to augment the virtual Vikings experience while also elevating the brand across this emerging platform.”

Vikings Season 5 two-hour premiere airs Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HISTORY.

Watch an exclusive trailer for the new season on HISTORY Canada’s Facebook page.

Fans can catch up on past seasons of Vikings on HISTORY.ca.