B.C. Education Minister suggests using Vancouver’s by-election to elect new school board

B.C.’s new education minister is signalling that Vancouverites might not have to wait until the next civic election in 2018 to see a new Vancouver School Board.

The BC Liberals fired the board last fall, after failing to balance the budget and allegations of bullying surfaced.

But speaking on the Simi Sara Show on CKNW, Rob Fleming said his NDP government wants to see the democratic process “restored.”

“I think the city is very interested in that as well and certainly something I’ve heard from a lot of parents and others that you know that’s an important thing and it was a very clear commitment from John Horgan and the NDP in the election,” said Fleming.

Fleming said one option could be to take advantage of the City of Vancouver’s by-election for the council seat left empty by the resignation of Vision Councillor Geoff Meggs.

“We’ve got city council by-election now in process so an opportunity to go to the ballot box at the same time.”

The city is proposing a by-election date of Oct. 14 of this year.

Meggs resigned earlier in July to be the new chief of staff for Premier John Horgan.

