City of Vancouver proposes date for council by-election

The City of Vancouver is proposing to hold a by-election on Oct. 14 for the council seat left vacant by the resignation of Vision Councillor Geoff Meggs.

The nomination period would be held from Aug. 29 to Sep. 8.

Voting by mail would begin on Sep. 26, and advance voting would be held between Oct. 4 and 10.

City Council will appoint the Chief Election Officer and finalize the dates at its July 26th meeting.

Mayor Gregor Robertson has said the by-election will likely cost over $1-million.

Meggs quit on July 4 to become the Chief of Staff for Premier designate John Horgan.

If the incoming NDP government wants to fill the vacant seats on the Vancouver School Board in the by-election, it must inform the City by Aug 4.

Earlier this year the Liberal Education Minister fired the entire Board because it refused to pass a balanced budget, as required by law.