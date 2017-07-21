Two seniors from Langenburg, Sask dead after highway crash

Two seniors from rural Saskatchewan are dead after a collision on Highway 16 Thursday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the scene just east of Rokeby, Sask where an east-bound vehicle had collided with a west-bound vehicle.

An 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman both from Langenburg, Sask were declared deceased at the scene.

The man driving the other vehicle was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation into this collision is still ongoing.