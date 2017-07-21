Prince William and Prince Harry recreate Diana’s desk for new exhibit

Prince William and brother Prince Harry have brought their own personal touches to a new exhibit at Kensington Palace to honour the 20th anniversary of the death of their mother, Diana.

As People reports, William and Harry selected some special objects that belonged to their mother in order to recreate her desk as it would have been 20 years ago, including a selection of cassette tapes featuring some of her favourite artists, such as George Michael, Elton John, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie and even some opera, including cassettes of Jose Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti.

RELATED: Prince William and Prince Harry will attend a private rededication service for Diana’s grave

This special exhibit marks the first time there has been a Diana-focused exhibit in the palace’s annual summer tour, which opens July 22; tickets are available via the Royal Collection website.

“The Princess loved music and constantly listened to the radio, records and tapes when working at her desk,” the curators at the Royal Collection said. “Many of the objects shown on and around her desk have been selected by The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry to reflect their mother’s commitment to duty and their personal memories of her.”

RELATED: Prince William and Prince Harry remember their mother, Diana, in new documentary

The exhibit features a number of personal objects hand-picked by the princes, including pair of her ballet shoes (which are meant to signify her love of dance) and her old school trunk, inscribed with “D Spencer.”

Sitting prominently on the desk is Diana’s Cartier silver desk calendar — engraved with the birthdays of herself, Prince Charles and their sons, along with their wedding anniversary — which was a gift from former U.S. President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan when Diana and Charles visited Washington, D.C., in November 1985.

“I think people will find it personal and emotive,” a spokeswoman at Royal Collection Trust said of the exhibit and the princes’ contributions to it.