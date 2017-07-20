Balgonie overpass set to open early next week

Access to Balgonie should be safer beginning early next week, with the opening of the first overpass in the Regina Bypass project.

The province held an official opening ceremony for the Balgonie overpass on Thursday.

The design of the overpass includes two roundabouts, which are designed to accommodate larger vehicles like agricultural equipment. The province says the roundabouts will also lead to shorter delays and increased safety.

“The Regina Bypass will address safety concerns for the communities on Highway 1 East,” Minister of Highways and Infrastructure David Marit said.

“The opening of the overpass will alleviate congestion and provide a safer journey for drivers.”

Opening the overpass will allow the remaining construction around the overpass to be completed. In order for that work to occur, the intersection at Highways 1 and 46 will close, and traffic will be rerouted to the overpass.

The first phase of the Regina Bypass construction between Balgonie and Highway 33 will be completed this fall, including overpasses at Balgonie, White City and Tower Road.

The Pilot Butte overpass will be partially open to traffic in 2017 and fully operational in 2018. The remainder of the bypass project will be completed by 2019.