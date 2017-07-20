Burnaby neighbourhood rattled by death of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen in Central Park

Crime tape is still up in Burnaby’s Central Park and police are stepping up patrols after the discovery of 13-year-old Marrisa Shen’s body Wednesday morning.

Police are revealing little about the teen’s death but they are urging everyone in the area to be on alert.

Several police agencies, including the Vancouver police, are searching the crime scene where Shen’s body was found.

She was reported missing by her family at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Shen was last seen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday when she left her home and police found the young girl’s body Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be done on the teen to determine the cause of death.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken conduct of the case.

Classmates of Shen’s at Moscrop Secondary School are stunned by her death.

“I was actually somewhere else and my Mom called me and she said someone died at Central Park and I said, ‘oh that’s bad’… and I check online and it’s her and I’m like, ‘oh my gosh’,” said Grade 8 student Devine Guerrero, who described Shen as very quiet.

Thursday morning police narrowed the timeline of Shen’s activities before she died. Police said the teen was home until dinnertime and at 5 p.m. Shen spoke to someone on the phone and was not in distress.

It is unknown if she was alone at this time. At 6 p.m. Shen left her home near Central Park and by 11:30 p.m., she was reported missing to the police by her family.

Tragically, her body was found at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

“I know many of you may be wondering if you children are safe. All I can tell you at this time is I have full confidence in IHIT’s ability to investigate the circumstances surrounding Miss Shen’s death,” Burnaby RCMP Insp. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

IHIT Cpl. Meghan Foster asked that while the investigation continues and until more facts are confirmed for people in the area to remain “vigilant.”

Burnaby’s Central Park is a large area and while there has been some violence in the past but overall it was considered safe.

The recent crime has neighbours rattled.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Shen between 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 a.m. on Wednesday to call IHIT or Crime Stoppers.

IHIT will be holding a press conference about details of the investigation on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.