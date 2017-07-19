IHIT and RCMP investigating death of 13-year-old girl in Burnaby

RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl found in Burnaby’s Central Park.

The victim has been identified by IHIT as Marissa Shen. She was reported missing by her family at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Shen was last seen at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and her last contact was by phone with her family at 5 p.m.

Police found the young girl’s body Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be done on the teen to determine the cause of death.

WATCH: Where was Marissa Shen’s body found in Burnaby’s Central Park?

It is early in the investigation and IHIT officers are releasing few details in the case.

There was a massive police presence in the park Wednesday morning with many police cars and police tape up. Several sections of the park remain closed.

This display has been set up ahead of the Burnaby RCMP media update on the suspicious death of a 13 year old girl pic.twitter.com/h6XAX3COXE — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) July 19, 2017

Again no details but RCMP have this sat photo ready pic.twitter.com/5S9o4cMczL — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) July 19, 2017

Burnaby RCMP said they have full confidence in IHIT investigating Shen’s death and will continue to ensure public safety in the area.

WATCH: Several sections of Burnaby’s Central park have been closed after the body of a teenage girl was found.

IHIT asks anyone who saw Shen between 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday or anyone who saw anything suspicious in Central Park to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

No information on a suspect has been released at this time.