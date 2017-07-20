2 men involved in standoff in Portage la Prairie, Man. facing a number of charges

Two suspects involved in a standoff with Manitoba RCMP in Portage la Prairie on Tuesday are facing a number of charges.

Francis Markus Beaulieu, 27, is facing 12 charges including uttering threats, resist/obstruct peace officer, possession of property obtained by crime and a number of firearms charges.

Joel John Beaudin, 27, is facing possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and fail to comply with recognizance. RCMP said in a tweet that “more charges could be laid”.

On Tuesday, armed suspects barricaded themselves inside a home in Portage la Prairie. RCMP said the standoff began the night before when officers responded to reports of a suspicious man at the home. When police arrived at the home they found an armed man inside.

There were also two women in the home who exited after police deployed tear gas. They were arrested but were released and treated as witnesses and “possibly victims” according to RCMP.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) eventually forced themselves into the home and arrested Beaulieu and Beaudin.