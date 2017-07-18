DEVELOPING: RCMP respond to ‘serious incident’ in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP say they are on the scene of a “serious incident” in Portage la Prairie Tuesday morning.

At around 7:15 am, RCMP tweeted there will be a heavy police presence in the Oak Bay area of the city.

If you are in the Oak Bay area: seek shelter & do not move from location. #rcmpmb has multiple resources on scene. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 18, 2017

They are asking residents in the area not to post anything about what they’re seeing on social media until it is over.

We will update this story when more information is available.