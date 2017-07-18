Crime
July 18, 2017 8:41 am
Updated: July 18, 2017 8:54 am

DEVELOPING: RCMP respond to ‘serious incident’ in Portage la Prairie

Kim Lawson By
Manitoba RCMP say they are on the scene of a “serious incident” in Portage la Prairie Tuesday morning.

At around 7:15 am, RCMP tweeted there will be a heavy police presence in the Oak Bay area of the city.

They are asking residents in the area not to post anything about what they’re seeing on social media until it is over.

We will update this story when more information is available.

