DEVELOPING: RCMP respond to ‘serious incident’ in Portage la Prairie
A A
Manitoba RCMP say they are on the scene of a “serious incident” in Portage la Prairie Tuesday morning.
At around 7:15 am, RCMP tweeted there will be a heavy police presence in the Oak Bay area of the city.
They are asking residents in the area not to post anything about what they’re seeing on social media until it is over.
We will update this story when more information is available.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.