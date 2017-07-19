Crime
July 19, 2017

Kelowna man charged after drugs and guns seized by gang unit police

By Blaine Gaffney Global News
A Kelowna man has been charged after police seized drugs, guns and ammunition.

On July 11th, officers with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit found two kilograms of cocaine in a vehicle.

Police say a search the following day of a residence in the 400 block of McCarron Avenue turned up nine firearms including a loaded 9mm handgun and two semi-automatic rifles with prohibited over-capacity magazines.

One of the rifles was outfitted with a bayonet.

Also seized from the home were about 2000 rounds of ammunition and approximately a half kilogram of packaged marijuana.

George Zacharias, 46, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Further charges may be laid when Zacharias, who is in custody, makes a court appearance Thursday in Abbotsford.

 

Global News