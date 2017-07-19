Crime
July 19, 2017 1:10 pm
Updated: July 19, 2017 1:13 pm

New Brunswick RCMP charge 37 drivers in 1 day

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP charged 37 people with car related offences in one day

kali9/iStock/Getty Images
New Brunswick RCMP charged 37 drivers during a one-day enforcement blitz in the Greater Moncton Area on Tuesday.

The Mounties targeted speeding vehicles, drivers using their cellphones and drivers not wearing their seatbelts.

According to police, they checked the speed of approximately 7,500 vehicles and targeted vehicles that were travelling at more than 25 km/h over the speed limit.

Mounties charged 30 drivers with speed-related offences and seven with a variety of other offences.

