Interface fire in Lake Country still under investigation

The investigation into exactly what sparked the human caused fire in Lake Country on Saturday continues.

Lake Country fire chief Steve Windsor said it’s in the hands of investigators with the RCMP and British Columbia Wildfire Service.

“At this point there is nothing new,” Windsor said. “The RCMP and B.C. Wildfire have had investigators there…the results have not been released as far as I know.”

On Sunday fire officials confirmed that the interface fire that destroyed eight homes and several outbuildings, while damaging dozens of others, was human caused, but stopped short of naming an ignition source.

Lake Country residents said their first concern was for the people impacted by the fire, but then speculation began about what started it.

“We heard campfire, we heard cigarette butt, that’s all, those two possibilities so I don’t think anybody knows,” Lake Country resident John Smed said. “It was uber stupid on somebody’s part, I’m sure they didn’t reckon the consequences of what they did.

“I hope they feel remorseful, but isn’t it a little late?”

In B.C., starting a wildfire by ignoring fire bans or improperly disposing of smoking materials is punishable by a maximum $1 million fine, along with possible jail time.