Police charge London man after alleged altercation with doorman at downtown bar

Warning: This story contains graphic images that may not be suitable for all readers.

A London man faces a charge of assault with a weapon, following an alleged altercation outside of the Barking Frog that sent him to hospital with serious injuries.

Michael Crowe, the father of 20-year-old Connor Crowe, said his son approached the bar — lit cigarette in hand — and was denied entry for the second time the evening of July 2 when the incident happened.

“He turned, [and] as he’s still looking at the doorman, ran into another guy that’s standing there on his phone. And yeah, the cigarette did hit him. You can see the sparks. And so the doorman, without restraining or refraining anybody, decides to start smashing my son over something that’s an accident.”

Crowe said his son spent nearly two weeks in hospital after the incident, with a broken jaw and an infection, hooked up to breathing and eating tubes.

London Police Const. Sandasha Bough told AM980 that after reviewing surveillance footage of the incident, police have charged the 20-year-old with a single count of assault with a weapon.

Michael Lerner, a lawyer who represents the Barking Frog, has seen the same video.

“I think it was clearly an act of self-defense. [The doorman] would not have known… if it was a needle or a knife, it just was an immediate pain and he knew where it came from and responded,” Lerner explained, adding that Crowe was intoxicated, and became agitated when he wasn’t allowed inside.

“Mr. Crowe viewed the video, the same video which the police relied on to lay a criminal charge, and apparently sees it differently than I see it and the police see it.”

Michael Crowe put a photo of his son and wrote about the incident on Facebook in the aftermath of the altercation. The original post has more than 1,800 shares.

Lerner said the Barking Frog doesn’t intend to participate in a “social media debate,” but they’ve served Michael Crowe with notice under the Libel and Slander Act.

Connor Crowe was released from the hospital last week, and he’s currently out on bail.