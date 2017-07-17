Homeless man at centre of social media uproar charged in assault at Byron pharmacy

A 64-year-old homeless man who garnered public support after his makeshift shelter was removed by police is now facing assault charges after an incident at a pharmacy in Byron.

According to investigators, a man entered the pharmacy at 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. at around 4 p.m. Sunday and began arguing with a cashier. He allegedly assaulted her before leaving the pharmacy.

Police responding to the incident found a suspect in Springbank Park, and he began yelling obscenities at an officer. They say the man used foul language while in the presence of families with young children and was uncooperative.

It’s alleged the man resisted police while being taken into custody and assaulted one of the arresting officers.

James Gill, also known as Sunny James, has been charged with assault, assaulting a peace officer, causing a disturbance, and resisting arrest.

The victims did not sustain any injuries in relation to the assaults.

The incident comes two days after a brief arrest on Friday evening that caused an uproar on social media.

London police say they were asked by city officials to attend to the scene at Highbury Avenue and Huron Street after James was deemed to have broken city bylaws of obstructing property.

No charges were laid at the time but witnesses described a “terrifying” ordeal that prompted an uproar on social media.