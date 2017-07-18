Over 100 charges laid in meth and fraud bust in Vegreville

Three people have been charged after police found stolen property and methamphetamine in a camper van in Vegreville, Alta.

RCMP searched the van on July 13 and found over 600 stolen credit cards, stolen ID cards and dozens of stolen cheques, along with edged weapons, ammunition and a “significant” quantity of methamphetamine.

Melissa Sue Appleman, 38, and Brenden John Lebid, 34, were arrested. Police said the two were living in the van at the time.

Appleman is facing 50 charges related to stolen property, identity theft and possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Lebid has been charged with 53 similar offences.

Both also face charges related to the possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

During the investigation police also arrested Krista Marie Healy, 32, of Lac La Biche, Alta. She faces charges related to weapons offences, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft and possession of stolen property.

Healy was wanted on outstanding warrants from the Lac La Biche RCMP and the Edmonton Police Service, for a number of offences including uttering forged documents and possession of stolen property.

Police said all property recovered is related to number break and enters to vehicles, businesses and properties in and around the Vegreville area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Vegreville RCMP Detachment at 780-632-2223 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.