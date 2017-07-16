Entertainment
July 16, 2017 8:44 pm

Martin Landau dead: Oscar-winning actor for ‘Ed Wood’ dies aged 89

By Global News

Actor Martin Landau waves at a ceremony for director Tim Burton to place his handprints and footprints in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California U.S., September 8, 2016.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni /File Photo
A A

Martin Landau, a star of the 1960s television series “Mission: Impossible” who made a late-career comeback with an Academy Award-winning performance in the 1994 film “Ed Wood,” died on Saturday at age 89, his publicist said on Sunday.

Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles from unexpected complications during a short hospitalization for an undisclosed illness, publicist Dick Guttman said in a statement.

Landau won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his portrayal of horror movie star Bela Lugosi in the Tim Burton film “Ed Wood.” He had been nominated for an Academy Award twice before, first for his performance in Francis Coppola’s “Tucker” and again for Woody Allen’s “Crimes and Misdemeanors.”

More to follow…
Report an error
Landau
Landau dead
Landau death
Martin Landau
Martin Landau dead
Martin Landau death
Mission Impossible

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News