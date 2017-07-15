Florida motorist miraculously survives after massive metal pipe crushes his van

A Florida man is thanking his lucky stars after he somehow survived his vehicle being crushed by a heavy industrial pipe that fell off a truck Saturday morning.

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, was driving on the Interstate 4 highway, Florida Today reports, when a truck on the overpass above him hit a guardrail and overturned, causing a huge metal pipe to tumble out and land squarely on the roof of Escobar’s van – on the driver’s side.

Miraculously, he walked away with only minor injuries.

Happening Now❗️Avoid WB SR528 to I4 WB. This will take time to clean up. Please have patience. Luckily all involved have minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/zfTHeSwTCD Story continues below — FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) July 15, 2017

“I’ve seen crushed cars before but nothing in this kind of circumstance, where they were up on an upper bridge and it rolled out of a container and crushed a car,” Theodore Olson with Orlando Towing told WFTV-9.

“I thought it was a fatality to be honest with you.”

The driver of the truck also sustained minor injuries, and was ticketed for careless driving.