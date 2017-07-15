Florida motorist miraculously survives after massive metal pipe crushes his van
A Florida man is thanking his lucky stars after he somehow survived his vehicle being crushed by a heavy industrial pipe that fell off a truck Saturday morning.
Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, was driving on the Interstate 4 highway, Florida Today reports, when a truck on the overpass above him hit a guardrail and overturned, causing a huge metal pipe to tumble out and land squarely on the roof of Escobar’s van – on the driver’s side.
Miraculously, he walked away with only minor injuries.
“I’ve seen crushed cars before but nothing in this kind of circumstance, where they were up on an upper bridge and it rolled out of a container and crushed a car,” Theodore Olson with Orlando Towing told WFTV-9.
“I thought it was a fatality to be honest with you.”
The driver of the truck also sustained minor injuries, and was ticketed for careless driving.
