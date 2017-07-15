Canada
July 15, 2017 12:22 pm
Updated: July 15, 2017 12:46 pm

Flapjacks, rodeo on itinerary for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Calgary Stampede

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau serves pancakes at the Calgary Stampede Saturday, July 15, 2017.

Carolyn Kury de Castillo, Global News
A A

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will don the stetson once more as he visits the Calgary Stampede on Saturday.

Trudeau got an early start to the day with an 8:30 a.m. meeting with Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

He’ll then take in a couple of Stampede breakfasts hosted by community organizations.

Story continues below

READ MORE: 2017 Calgary Stampede already breaking attendance records

Trudeau will later visit the Indian Village with Veterans Affairs Minister Kent Hehr, who is also the MP for Calgary Centre, before taking in some of the Stampede rodeo competition.

Initially, the Prime Minister’s Office had announced Trudeau was too busy and would not be able to fit the Stampede, which wraps up Sunday, into his schedule.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decides to attend 2017 Calgary Stampede

But officials later said he had changed his mind and would visit Calgary after attending the National Governors Association conference in Rhode Island.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
2017 Calgary Stampede
Calgary Stampede
Calgary Stampede 2017
Canadian Politics
Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau Calgary
Justin Trudeau Calgary stampede
Justin Trudeau Stampede
Trudeau in Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News