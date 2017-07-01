Canada
July 1, 2017 1:41 pm
Updated: July 1, 2017 1:43 pm

Justin Trudeau fails to mention Alberta in Canada Day 150 speech

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses a crowd at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Saturday. In his Canada Day speech Trudeau mentions all the provinces and territories, except Alberta.

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a speech to a cheering crowd in Ottawa Saturday, highlighting the diversity and kinship of all the provinces and territories.

However, he failed to mention one major Canadian province in his speech — Alberta.

“We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Terrirtoes, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland or Laborador…but we embrace that diversity while knowing  in our hearts we are all Canadians,” he said to during his speech at Rideau Hall.

Within minutes of this, people took to social media to point out the mistake. Some saw it as a harmless mistake while others took it a little more to heart.

Trudeau went on Twitter and apologized to Albertans for the mistake.

Global News