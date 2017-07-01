Justin Trudeau fails to mention Alberta in Canada Day 150 speech

To celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a speech to a cheering crowd in Ottawa Saturday, highlighting the diversity and kinship of all the provinces and territories.

However, he failed to mention one major Canadian province in his speech — Alberta.

READ MORE: Massive crowds view for Canada 150 celebration on Parliament Hill

“We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Terrirtoes, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland or Laborador…but we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts we are all Canadians,” he said to during his speech at Rideau Hall.

Within minutes of this, people took to social media to point out the mistake. Some saw it as a harmless mistake while others took it a little more to heart.

Trudeau forgot to mention Alberta.

Commence the conspiracy theories! #Canada150 — Dale Smith (@journo_dale) July 1, 2017

Terrible. Trudeau just named every province and territory…except Alberta. pic.twitter.com/LqPn9as1v3 — Spencer Fernando🇨🇦 (@SpencerFernando) July 1, 2017

I'm sure Trudeau missing Alberta was 100% unintentional, but the overreaction is going to be great. — Justin (@justin_sens) July 1, 2017

In his celebratory #Canada150 address Justin Trudeau forgot to mention the province of Alberta with its population of over 4 million people — Morehu Rei (@MorehuR) July 1, 2017

Coincidence, I’m sure. 🤔 “@Canadabuster: Trudeau missed naming Alberta in speech, wow.” — gab.ai/JustSheila (@_FreeMarketeer) July 1, 2017

For all you people whining that PM Trudeau forgot Alberta – RELAX. #peoplemakemistakes #HappyCanadaDay #mycountryincludesAlberta — Jacqueline Roy (@jacroy67) July 1, 2017

Trudeau went on Twitter and apologized to Albertans for the mistake.