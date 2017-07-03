Naheed Nenshi says outrage over Justin Trudeau’s perceived speech gaffe is ‘just silly’

If some Albertans are upset their home province was left out of the prime minister’s Canada Day 150 speech, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi isn’t one of them.

“I’m not a particularly delicate human being and certainly there are things with the federal government that I can disagree with them on—policy—and I can heartily argue with them about what would be better for Alberta,” Nenshi told reporters on Monday.

“Making a flub in a speech? Come on. Are we that fragile as Albertans that we really think this is part of a vast conspiracy theory against the province? Or are we so sensitive that we are crying that we weren’t listed next to Yukon? This is just silly.”

Trudeau had delivered speech to a cheering crowd in Ottawa Saturday, highlighting the diversity and kinship of all the provinces and territories.

“We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland or Labrador…but we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts we are all Canadians,” he said.

After he left the stage, Trudeau noticed the oversight, aided no doubt by a check of his Twitter feed and host Sandra Oh giving the province a shout-out. Trudeau jumped on the front of the stage, called out, “I love you, Alberta,” and blew a kiss, before sitting down and shaking his head.

Nenshi empathized with Trudeau, telling local reporters he makes mistakes all the time, and “usually people are kind enough to forgive and focus on the content of what I’m doing.”

“Frankly, those who are trying to make political hay out of it, there are big issues we should be working on in this province and I would much rather they focus on that than on a perceived gaffe.”

Nenshi went on to highlight issues in the province, including transit funding, wastewater and water services, infrastructure and making sure world markets have access to Canadian energy.

“Let’s not worry about perceived insults on a beautiful day.”

