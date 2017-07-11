Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decides to attend 2017 Calgary Stampede

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will don a cowboy hat and jeans for the 2017 Calgary Stampede after all.

Global News has confirmed Trudeau will be in Calgary on Saturday, July 15.

The news comes after previous reports Trudeau’s schedule was too packed to accommodate a trip out west.

Many felt it was a way to avoid the controversy of the prime minister’s Canada Day mistake of leaving out Alberta in his speech on Parliament Hill.

The omission drew polarizing reaction from many Albertans: some felt it was on purpose, but others forgave it as an honest mistake.

Trudeau apologized to the crowds in Ottawa as well as to Canadians on social media.

Trudeau will attend a Stampede breakfast Saturday, before attending the rodeo in the afternoon.