Trudeau justifies Khadr payout, serves up pancakes during Calgary Stampede appearance

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated that the cost of the Omar Khadr case could’ve been far greater if the Liberal government didn’t agree to the $10.5-million payout.

Trudeau served up pancakes to people attending a community breakfast at the Calgary Stampede, but couldn’t escape being served up some cutting questions about the Khadr settlement.

A man who lives near one of the breakfast venues put up a large sign on his garage which said “Trudeau, why don’t you pay the widow Speer?” – referring to the wife of U.S. soldier Chris Speer, who Khadr is accused of killing in Afghanistan 15 years ago.

While he didn’t address calls for the Canadian government to compensate Tabitha Speer, Trudeau said he understood why many people are frustrated.

“I’m concerned about the money as well, which as I said is why we settled,” he told reporters. “[We] were on track to losing a court case that was going to cost us $30 to $40 million, and that quite frankly just wasn’t something people would have been happier about either. So we decided it was the right thing to do.”

He added fiscal considerations weren’t the only reason behind the payment.

“We hope that the message going forward to all future governments is you cannot ignore or be complicit in the violation of Canadians’ fundamental rights, regardless of what they did,” he said.

On a lighter note, Trudeau admitted that he was teased for forgetting to mention Alberta in his Canada Day speech. He said it was a bit of gentle ribbing, and that most people understood that mistakes happen.

The prime minister also met with Indigenous leaders at the Stampede’s Indian Village and took in some of the rodeo.

