Justin Trudeau issues his summer ‘PM Mix playlist’ on Spotify

Ever wonder what music a prime minister listens to in his spare time? Ever not wonder what a prime minister listens to in his spare time?

Either way, Justin Trudeau issued his “PM Mix playlist” on Spotify Saturday.

What am I listening to this summer? What should I be? Check out the PM Mix playlist on Spotify: https://t.co/HXZxCVeree pic.twitter.com/zvK7ZJuG99 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 15, 2017

While the list is heavily Canadian, as one would expect from the country’s prime minister, the first song is actually from Swedish singer Neneh Cherry.

The Canadians on the list include both the expected, (The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlin, Drake) as well as deeper cuts by bands such as Chalk Circle and Hawksley Workman.

Other artists on Trudeau’s somewhat dour list include Of Monsters of Men, Blue Rodeo, k.d. lang, R.E.M., Robbie Robertson and Cœur De Pirate.

Also, missing is a track from Toronto singer, The Weeknd, who mentions Trudeau in a new song.

I REP THE NORTH LIKE I'M TRUDEAU — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 14, 2017

Here is Trudeau’s full list on Spotify: