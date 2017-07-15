Justin Trudeau issues his summer ‘PM Mix playlist’ on Spotify
Ever wonder what music a prime minister listens to in his spare time? Ever not wonder what a prime minister listens to in his spare time?
Either way, Justin Trudeau issued his “PM Mix playlist” on Spotify Saturday.
While the list is heavily Canadian, as one would expect from the country’s prime minister, the first song is actually from Swedish singer Neneh Cherry.
The Canadians on the list include both the expected, (The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlin, Drake) as well as deeper cuts by bands such as Chalk Circle and Hawksley Workman.
Other artists on Trudeau’s somewhat dour list include Of Monsters of Men, Blue Rodeo, k.d. lang, R.E.M., Robbie Robertson and Cœur De Pirate.
Also, missing is a track from Toronto singer, The Weeknd, who mentions Trudeau in a new song.
Here is Trudeau’s full list on Spotify:
