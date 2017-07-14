Car crashes into southwest Edmonton pet food store

Emergency crews were called to southwest Edmonton Friday morning after a car crashed into a pet food store.

Edmonton police, firefighters and EMS responded shortly after 10 a.m. to a strip mall just off Rabbit Hill Road and 23 Avenue, where a copper Volvo car crashed through the front window of a Bone & Biscuit pet food store.

“My son called me and said: ‘You might want to get down here,'” co-owner Gordon Dyck said.

“You kind of imagine certain things. I had the idea of maybe the bumper through the front window. Then I called him back and he said: ‘No, the whole car is in the store.'”

Dyck said the crash happened just minutes before the store opened.

“We’re really thankful. As far as we know, everybody is OK. My son, who manages the store, was just walking in the parking lot. Two minutes later, he would have been standing right inside the store.”

The driver of the car was taken to hospital by a friend.

It’s not known why the car crashed into the business.

The store is in the Market at Magrath complex, which is home to several other businesses, including a Save-on-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart and two restaurants.

Dyck said the property manager will secure the store until repairs can be made. He said the front side of the store is damaged, along with some fixtures and inventory.

“It’s tough, not something you plan for.”

But, Dyck is staying positive.

“It’s going to take us a day or two to get things sorted out but we’ll be back up and running as soon as possible.”