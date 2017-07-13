Abbotsford police make fentanyl bust

Abbotsford police say they have broken up a fentanyl processing operation and seized a “large quantity” of drugs.

Police said they executed a warrant at a home on Golden Ave. near Elkford Drive on Wednesday night.

Investigators said the search uncovered firearm magazines and ammunition, $1,000 in cash, and an unspecified quantity of drugs police believe to be fentanyl.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene, and police say he is believed to be associated with the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

The man’s name has not been released pending the approval of charges.