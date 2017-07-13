Government mail stolen; affected Albertans being notified

A private courier’s van en route to delivering mail in Red Deer was stolen on June 23, the Alberta government said Thursday.

The van had both incoming and outgoing government mail “that may have contained personal information.”

The stolen vehicle was later found but some of the mail inside hasn’t been located.

The privacy commissioner was “immediately notified of the theft,” the province said.

Officials are in the process of contacting Albertans whose information might have been affected.

Anyone in the Red Deer area who sent mail to the provincial government through Canada Post in the days before June 23 is asked to call the specific department and confirm the mail was received.

Albertans can call 310-000 Monday to Friday between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or visit alberta.ca for the government staff directory and contact information.

Red Deer RCMP are looking into the mail theft. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (403) 343-5575.