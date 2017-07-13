Hwy 33 wildfire begun by crash

A one hectare wildfire north of Westbridge on Highway 33 was started by a two vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

Traffic on Highway 33 remains single-lane alternating with 20 minute delays expected at the fire site.

Southeast Fire Centre information officer Karlie Shaughnessy said crews are making progress on containing the Boomerang Creek wildfire that was sparked by the accident.

Helicopters bucketed water on the blaze as soon as they got the call, according to Shaughnessy, while two initial attack crews worked on the fire at ground level.

No word from RCMP about the crash or if anyone was injured.