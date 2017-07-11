B.C. wildfire photos: Images show devastation as fires ravage parts of B.C.

As more than 200 wildfires continue to burn around the province, images are pouring in from some of the hardest hit areas.
Residents in the area of Ashcroft, including the Boston Flats and Ashcroft First Nation have been able to return to see what’s left of their homes. For some, everything they had is gone.
Ashcroft First Nation
Kelsey Thorne holds her cat that survived a wildfire after finding it on the property of her home that was destroyed on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelsey Thorne holds her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, as they both cry after viewing the remains of their home where they lived with her parents that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Nevaeh Porter, 8, reacts while viewing the remains of her home where she lived with her mom and grandparents that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Darin Minnabarriet walks to his house that survived a wildfire to empty his freezer on the Ashcroft First Nation, as a fire burns on a mountain in the distance near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fire retardant coats a cross at a cemetery on the Ashcroft First Nation where numerous homes were destroyed by wildfire, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horses that survived a wildfire stand outside a neighbouring home to feed after numerous homes were destroyed by fire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Darin Minnabarriet ties a garbage bag after emptying his freezer at his house that survived a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kelsey Thorne holds her daughter Nevaeh Porter, 8, as they both cry while viewing the remains of their home where they lived with her parents that was destroyed by a wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, British Columbia, late Sunday, July 9, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Nevaeh Porter, 8, is comforted by her grandmother Angie Thorne as they view the remains of their home that was destroyed by wildfire on the Ashcroft First Nation, near Ashcroft, B.C., late Sunday July 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines that were damaged by wildfire as smoke and dirt blows in the air near Ashcroft, B.C., on Monday, July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines that were damaged by wildfire as smoke and dirt blows in the air near Ashcroft, B.C., on Monday, July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A helicopter lands while battling a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C., on Monday, July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Smoke rises from trees burned by wildfire on a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C., on Monday, July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A helicopter is used to battle a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, B.C., on Monday, July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Boston Flats
B.C. Hydro workers repair power lines among the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats near Ashcroft, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The remains of a boat are seen on a property at a trailer park almost completely destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A burnt wheel on a vehicle is seen at a trailer park almost completely destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A burnt page from a book is seen on the ground near the remains of mobile homes destroyed by wildfire in Boston Flats, B.C., on Sunday July 9, 2017. B.C. government officials now estimate that 7,000 people have been evacuated from their homes due to wildfires burning in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Evacuation Centre in Kamloops
For some residents who have fled their homes, they have made it to an evacuation centre in Kamloops. There, they have little option but to wait for further instructions and to find out when they can return home.
Marina Stephenson, 78, who was evacuated from Cache Creek due to a wildfire, holds a particle mask to her face because of smoke in the air, outside an evacuation registration centre in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Marina Stephenson, 78, who was evacuated from Cache Creek due to a wildfire holds a particle mask to her face because of smoke in the air, outside an evacuation registration centre in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire evacuees Rebecca Terry, right, and Devon Stump, from the Cache Creek First Nation, talk to her mother on the phone while sitting in their car outside an evacuation registration centre in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire evacuees McLean Rislund, 80, and June Rislund, 81, from Forest Grove near 100 Mile House, walk to an evacuation registration centre in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Wildfire evacuees June Leslie, front right, and her husband Ron Leslie, from Cache Creek, are seen outside their trailer where they’re staying in a parking lot in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires are burning in the province and an estimated 14,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
