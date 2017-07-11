Break and enter call in Prince Albert ends in weapon charges
Prince Albert police have two men in custody on weapon charges after receiving a break and enter call.
Officers were called to the area of the 1700-block of Allbright Crescent after someone reported two people were trying to break into vehicles late Monday evening.
Two men were spotted by officers running down the 1700-block of Blackwood Drive.
Officers arrested one man and the second man was found hiding in a nearby back yard by police dog Daxa.
Searches turned up concealed knifes on both men. One also had a machete.
A 21-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
A 22-year-old Prince Albert man is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.
Both are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.
