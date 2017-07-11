Crime
July 11, 2017
Updated: July 11, 2017 12:40 pm

Break and enter call in Prince Albert ends in weapon charges

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Two men facing weapon charges in Prince Albert after police receive break and enter call.

Prince Albert police have two men in custody on weapon charges after receiving a break and enter call.

Officers were called to the area of the 1700-block of Allbright Crescent after someone reported two people were trying to break into vehicles late Monday evening.

Two men were spotted by officers running down the 1700-block of Blackwood Drive.

Officers arrested one man and the second man was found hiding in a nearby back yard by police dog Daxa.

Searches turned up concealed knifes on both men. One also had a machete.

A 21-year-old Saskatoon man has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

A 22-year-old Prince Albert man is charged with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Both are scheduled to appear Tuesday in Prince Albert provincial court.

